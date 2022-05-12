Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.32% of Canadian Solar worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.