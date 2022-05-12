Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.50 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year sales of $772.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $822.34 million, with estimates ranging from $812.77 million to $831.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillsoft.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 7,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.