SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 1,811 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $10,395.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Manko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $199.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

