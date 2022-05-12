Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.54

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.54 and last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 18665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.