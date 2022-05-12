SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.33 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $517.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.