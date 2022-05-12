SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.33 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $517.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.