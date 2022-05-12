SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 16% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) fell 16% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 80,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,738,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.