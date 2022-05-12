Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.66

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 28045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
