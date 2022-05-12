Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.66

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 28045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

