Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.87. Snap One shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,169 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

