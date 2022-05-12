Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.87. Snap One shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,169 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
