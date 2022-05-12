SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

