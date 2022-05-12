Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.