SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 168,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,697 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.