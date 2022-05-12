Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sonos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SONO traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 423,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,521. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Sonos has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sonos by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sonos by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 133,907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sonos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.