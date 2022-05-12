Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.59

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 11024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.29%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 966.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

