Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Purchases 250 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director David G. Ellison bought 250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SFST opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

