Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 233073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$72.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.