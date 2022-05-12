Southern Wealth Management LLP Buys 396 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.67. 2,045,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $215.31 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

