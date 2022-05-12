Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

IWN stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

