Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 35,428 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,428 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $138.01. 6,435,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,566. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

