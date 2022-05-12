Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

SWX opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

