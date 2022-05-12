SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Barclays PLC grew its position in SP Plus by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 50,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SP Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.