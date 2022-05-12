SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SP stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 5,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,900. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $672.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 50,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.