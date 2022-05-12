Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $2.01 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

