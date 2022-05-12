SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 527,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,479,546 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $37.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.