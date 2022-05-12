SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.17

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 3677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,165,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,009,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

