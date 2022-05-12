SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $94,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 264,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

