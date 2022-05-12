SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.68

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,310,000 after buying an additional 123,588 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

