Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNMSF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $33.25 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.