Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 932,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

