Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Down 5.3%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.11. 60,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,542,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

