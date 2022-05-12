Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Down 5.3%

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVEGet Rating) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.11. 60,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,542,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

