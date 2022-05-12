Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several brokerages have commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRB opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

