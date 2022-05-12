SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 402,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,629. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPX by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

