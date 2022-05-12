SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in April

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.