SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in April

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
