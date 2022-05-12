SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Announces Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Shares of SQZ opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.73. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

