SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 1.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 57,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.84 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82.

Get SRG Mining alerts:

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.