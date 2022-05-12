SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 1.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 57,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.84 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82.
SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)
