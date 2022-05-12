SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.41. 10,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.