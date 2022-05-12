SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.11) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351 ($4.33).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 221 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.20).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

