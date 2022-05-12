Stacks (STX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.48 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $772.95 million and $47.48 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,144,560 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

