STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.75

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 4231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

