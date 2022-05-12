Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.36. 90,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 773,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,929,000 after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.