Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie Acquires 100,000 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) Director Robert Eadie purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,786,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,973.24.

Robert Eadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Robert Eadie purchased 18,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Robert Eadie purchased 18,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Robert Eadie purchased 63,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Eadie bought 34,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,935.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Eadie purchased 5,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

SAM traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -18.46. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

