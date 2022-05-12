State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Takes Position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 334.49% of Hagerty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,288,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HGTY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $19.97.
About Hagerty (Get Rating)
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
