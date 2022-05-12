State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Takes Position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 334.49% of Hagerty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,288,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hagerty alerts:

HGTY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.