Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

