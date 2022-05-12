Stelco Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$38.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.37 and a one year high of C$56.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

