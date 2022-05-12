Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE:STLC opened at C$38.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.37 and a 52 week high of C$56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.