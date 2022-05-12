Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

STLJF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.