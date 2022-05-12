Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.