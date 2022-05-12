Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT Lowered to €18.50 at Morgan Stanley

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.
Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
