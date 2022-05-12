STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS SNVVF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.