Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE SCL opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $138.45.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

