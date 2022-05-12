stETH Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00578019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.59 or 2.10167414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007944 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

